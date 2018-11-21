Rams' Aaron Donald: Another two-sack performance

Donald totaled four tackles. including two sacks and two forced fumbles during Monday's 54-51 win over the Chiefs.

Though Donald and the Rams defense allowed 51 points to the Chiefs, Donald made his presence known, as he continued his dominance. His two sacks elevated his total to an NFL-high 14.5, while one of his forced fumbles was returned for a crucial touchdown. He's well on his way to winning another Defensive Player of the Year award, and he'll look to make his case even stronger after the Rams return from their bye week.