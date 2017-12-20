Rams' Aaron Donald: Best outing of season
Donald accumulated five tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble Sunday against the Seahawks.
Lets get this straight, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is no easy man to bring down, making Donald's feat even more impressive. To sweeten it up even further, he got this done while playing just 39 of 57 possible defensive snaps. Donald now has five sacks in his last three games, and he leads the Rams with 11 total. At this rate, he's a matchup-proof IDP threat.
