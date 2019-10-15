Rams' Aaron Donald: Big-time stopper

Donald finished with seven tackles, four for loss, as well as a pair of sacks in Sunday's loss to the undefeated 49ers.

Donald has managed only three sacks through six weeks, putting him well short of the pace required to match last season's sack total (20.5). The Rams' primary disruptor is doing all he can to slow down opposing teams, but Donald needs his teammates to perform better behind him if they're to get back in the win column next Sunday in Atlanta.