Rams' Aaron Donald: Breaking records

Donald recorded seven tackles and three sacks during Sunday's victory over Arizona.

It was a historic night on multiple fronts for the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year who is now up to 19.5 sacks on the season. Not only did Donald's second sack of the night vault him past former Vikings defensive tackle Keith Millard (18 sacks) for the all-time record at the position, but his third sack pushed him past Robert Quinn for the Rams' single-season sack record that Quinn (19) set in 2013. All in all, this was nothing short of a vintage performance from one of the league's very best players that effectively showcased his single-game upside in all IDP formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories