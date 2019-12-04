Rams' Aaron Donald: Brings down Murray

Donald logged two tackles (one solo) and 1.5 sacks during Sunday's 34-7 win over the Cardinals.

Donald's strong Week 13 performance brings his sack total to 9.5 on the season. In the last four contests since returning from Los Angeles' bye, he's notched 4.5 sacks. The All-Pro game breaker will look to keep his momentum up for Week 14's divisional tilt against the Seahawks.