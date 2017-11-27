Rams' Aaron Donald: Collects another sack in Week 12 win
Donald recorded five tackles (three solo) and a sack during Sunday's 26-20 win over the Saints.
Donald has now registered 27 tackles (20 solo), six sacks and three forced fumbles through the past nine games, as the star lineman continues to provide high-end fantasy numbers. Considering his track record, there's no reason to expect Donald to slow down over the coming weeks, either.
