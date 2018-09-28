Rams' Aaron Donald: Collects first sacks of 2018

Donald recorded two sacks, five tackles (three solo) and hit the quarterback four times during Thursday's 38-31 win over Minnesota.

Both of Donald's sacks came in the fourth quarter and helped end Minnesota drives, they were also key factors in finishing the Vikings' comeback bid. Following a sluggish three-game start to the season, this was easily Donald's best showing of 2018. Expect Thursday's strong outing to kick-start a solid run from the All Pro defensive lineman.