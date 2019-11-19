Rams' Aaron Donald: Collects two more sacks

Donald racked up four tackles, two sacks and one pass breakup during Sunday's 17-7 victory over the Bears.

After a slow start to the season in which Donald produced just one sack in five games, the All-Pro game breaker has now racked up seven sacks in his last five outings. With the upside to approach double-digit tackles in a game, Donald has one of the highest weekly ceilings of any IDP player in the game.