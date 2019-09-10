Rams' Aaron Donald: Contained by Panthers

Donald was held to just a single tackle during Sunday's 30-27 win over Carolina. He was on the field for 56 of 67 defensive snaps.

Considering he sat out the entire preseason, it's understandable that Donald didn't hit the ground running in Week 1. Expect a rebound showing against New Orleans this week from the former Defensive Player of the Year. He's coming off a dominant campaign consisting of 20.5 sacks and 59 tackles (41 solo), after all.