Donald recorded six tackles (five solo), two sacks, three quarterback hits and forced a fumble he then recovered during Sunday's 35-32 loss to Buffalo.

After being held in check by Philadelphia last week, Donald had his best game of the short season Sunday, as the Bills struggled to contain the five-time All Pro. Even with teams scheming to limit Donald's impact, he's one of the safest fantasy bets at his position, and Sunday's huge showing reaffirmed his upside.