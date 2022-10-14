Donald (foot) did not participate during the Rams' practice Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Donald did not practice for the second day in a row after unexpectedly popping up with a foot issue on the first injury report of Week 6. His lack of participation is not surprising, however, as Rams coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that the team would carefully handle the star defensive lineman in practice, but he should still be available for Sunday's game against the Panthers. It's likely that Donald will continue to remain out or limited in practice this week, so his status on Saturday's final injury report will provide a more definitive outlook on his availability.