Rams' Aaron Donald: Dominates in Week 9 win
Donald registered three tackles and a sack during Sunday's 51-17 win over the Giants. He also forced and recovered a fumble on New York's first drive.
Donald's strip and recovery on the opening Giants' drive set the tone for the game, as the Rams scored four plays later and victory was never in serious jeopardy from there on. The star lineman has recorded a sack in three consecutive games and also has seven solo tackles during that span. Not only is Donald a strong weekly option in all IDP settings, he might just be rounding into top form for the fantasy stretch drive.
