Donald recorded four solo tackles, four sacks and forced a fumble during Sunday's 30-10 win over Washington. He was also credited with three tackles for a loss and three quarterback hits.

The All-Pro is now up to 17 tackles (10 solo) and 7.5 sacks for the campaign after overpowering Washington's offensive line Sunday. Expect a couple modest showings from Donald over the course of the season because opposing teams game plan against him every week, but he remains one of the better bets at his position. Sunday's dominant showing served as another reminder of his fantasy upside.