Donald has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders due to tightness in his groin, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year has played in at least 65 percent of the defensive snaps in all 13 games this season. Donald has 43 tackles, including six sacks, and two passes defensed in 2023. If the 10th-year veteran is unable to go, Larrell Murchison should see an expanded role.