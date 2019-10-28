Rams' Aaron Donald: Drops QB again

Donald recorded three solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Bengals.

The Rams' defensive line tormented Andy Dalton in this contest. They dropped him five times, and Donald now has a sack in three straight games. Donald continues to draw consistent double teams, which is why his sack total sits at five after racking up 20.5 last year. The Rams benefit from Donald's sacrifice, though, as they rank seventh in the league with 23 sacks.

