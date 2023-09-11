Donald recorded four tackles (two solo) and 0.5 sacks during Sunday's 30-13 victory against Seattle.

While it was a quiet season opener for the future Hall of Famer from a fantasy perspective, it certainly wasn't for a terrified Geno Smith, who uttered a panicked "Oh my god!" loud enough for the broadcast to pick up as a charging Donald rushed towards him on a blitz. The Rams defense, which had been categorized as one of the weaker units in the league heading into the season, pressured Smith all day and held the Seahawks to just 197 yards of total offense. Donald will look to keep the momentum rolling against the 49ers high-powered and multi-faceted offensive attack in Week 2.