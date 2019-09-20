Rams' Aaron Donald: Expected to play

Donald (back) is on track to play in Sunday's game against the Browns. "We're smart with him," coach Sean McVay said Friday. "Unless something unforeseen happens, this guy is going on Sunday."

Donald has never missed an NFL contest due to injury, and it doesn't look like he's about to start now, though he's technically listed as questionable. The Rams are scheduled for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff in Cleveland.