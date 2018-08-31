Rams' Aaron Donald: Gets $135 million deal
Donald and the Rams are finalizing a six-year, $135 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Donald's new contract easily sets an NFL record for non-quarterbacks, averaging $22.5 million per season. The timing allows him to prepare for Week 1 against Oakland, with his lengthy holdout coming to an end nine days before the Rams' season opener. The 27-year-old has averaged 51 tackles, 9.8 sacks and 2.3 forced fumbles per season through his first four years in the league.
