Rams' Aaron Donald: Gets $135 million deal

Donald and the Rams are finalizing a six-year, $135 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Donald's new contract easily sets an NFL record for non-quarterbacks, averaging $22.5 million per season. The timing allows him to prepare for Week 1 against Oakland, with his lengthy holdout coming to an end nine days before the Rams' season opener. The 27-year-old has averaged 51 tackles, 9.8 sacks and 2.3 forced fumbles per season through his first four years in the league.

