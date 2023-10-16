Donald recorded five tackles (three solo), three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits during Sunday's 26-9 win against the Cardinals.

The future Hall of Fame defensive end hounded Joshua Dobbs and the Cardinals offense all day, getting in the backfield for a trio of tackles for loss while contributing two of the Rams' nine quarterback hits on the day. Donald will look to add to his 2.5 sacks on the year against the Steelers and Kenny Pickett, who has already absorbed 14 sacks on the year through five games.