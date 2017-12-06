Rams' Aaron Donald: Gets to QB twice

Donald compiled three solo tackles and two sacks Sunday against the Cardinals.

Although he's averaging just 2.9 tackles per game, Donald had eight sacks through 11 contests. With a matchup against the Eagles on the Week 14 agenda, Donald will have a tough test in front of him. Eagles RT Lane Johnson was able to keep Seahawks DE Michael Bennett from QB Carson Wentz for their entire Week 13 matchup, so Donald will benefit from being on the opposite side of the line.