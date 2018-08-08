Rams' Aaron Donald: Getting closer to contract

Rams general manager Les Snead said the team is making progress toward a contract agreement with Donald, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. "In the same zip code, area code, ballpark," Snead said. "Zip code usually means you're close but still haven't agreed."

With his holdout now dragging through the second week of training camp, Donald missed Tuesday's deadline to accrue a season toward unrestricted free agency, though it won't make any difference if he ultimately gets his long-term contract. The Rams hope to avoid a repeat of 2017, when Donald reported to the team one day before the regular-season opener and wasn't cleared to play until Week 2.