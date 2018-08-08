Rams' Aaron Donald: Getting closer to contract
Rams general manager Les Snead said the team is making progress toward a contract agreement with Donald, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. "In the same zip code, area code, ballpark," Snead said. "Zip code usually means you're close but still haven't agreed."
With his holdout now dragging through the second week of training camp, Donald missed Tuesday's deadline to accrue a season toward unrestricted free agency, though it won't make any difference if he ultimately gets his long-term contract. The Rams hope to avoid a repeat of 2017, when Donald reported to the team one day before the regular-season opener and wasn't cleared to play until Week 2.
More News
-
Rams' Aaron Donald: Not expected to report for camp Tuesday•
-
Rams' Aaron Donald: Placed on Reserve/Did Not Report list•
-
Rams' Aaron Donald: Won't report for start of camp•
-
Rams' Aaron Donald: Won't participate in minicamp•
-
Rams' Aaron Donald: Skips Day 1 of OTAs•
-
Rams' Aaron Donald: Slated for same role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Collins
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Looking at WRs in our latest mock
Jamey Eisenberg looks at where some receivers of note were selected in our latest 12-team non-PPR...
-
Third-year receivers for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the wide receiver Class of 2016 to see if anyone qualifies as a...
-
Eisenberg WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...