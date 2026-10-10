Donald (back) didn't practice Saturday, per head coach Sean McVay, but he's "good to go" for Monday's game versus the Bills, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Donald sat out Week 4 due to back soreness and then logged a full session Friday, and while a downgrade in activity one day later technically can be cause for concern, it likely was a veteran rest day. Through two appearances since ending his retirement, Donald has four tackles while logging a shade more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps both times.