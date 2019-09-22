Rams' Aaron Donald: Good to go Sunday

Donald (back) will play in Sunday's game versus the Browns, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Donald has been contained through the first two games, recording just two tackles and no sacks. A matchup against the Browns could change his fate considering Baker Mayfield has been sacked eight times this season.

