Play

Rams' Aaron Donald: Held without sack in loss

Donald recorded three tackles (one solo) in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

Donald had gone without a sack just once over his last eight games. He'll try to get to the quarterback next in Week 16 against the 49ers, against whom he produced two sacks in Week 6.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories