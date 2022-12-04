Donald (ankle), who has been ruled out in advance of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, is hopeful to return to the lineup in two weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After suffering a mild high-ankle sprain in the Rams' Week 12 loss to the Chiefs, Donald is set to miss his first game for injury-related reasons during his nine-year career (he previously sat out the first two games of the 2017 season due to a contract dispute). According to the report, Donald's injured ankle is currently immobilized, but the arrangement should promote healing and allow the star defensive tackle to make it back before the end of the season. The Rams will face a quick turnaround for Week 14 with a Thursday night game against the Raiders, so expect Donald to remain out for that contest before potentially returning to the lineup Dec. 19 at Green Bay in Week 15.