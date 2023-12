Donald has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders due to tightness in his groin, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year suddenly appears at risk of missing his first game of the season now that he'll be carrying an injury designation into Sunday. Donald has recorded 43 tackles, six sacks and two pass breakups over 13 appearances this season, playing at least 65 percent of snaps in each contest.