Rams' Aaron Donald: Leaves Sunday's game

Donald left Sunday's game against the Saints due to a back injury and is questionable to return.

It's unclear how serious the injury is, but he headed to the the locker room to receive extra treatment. Now that Donald headed to the locker room, expect the team to have an official word on his status as the game progresses. In his absence, Morgan Fox and Tanzel Smart could be called upon to provide the pass rush.

