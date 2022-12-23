Rams head coach Sean McVay said Donald (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Broncos and is unlikely to suit up again this season, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Though McVay said Donald is "making good progress" in his recovery from a high-ankle sprain, the star defensive lineman has yet to resume practicing since suffering the injury Week 12 and will miss his fourth consecutive game Christmas Day. Given that the 4-10 Rams are eliminated from playoff contention, there's little incentive to expose Donald to further injury over the final three weeks of the season, so expect the 31-year-old to turn his sights toward returning at 100 percent health for offseason workouts. Assuming Donald doesn't play in Weeks 17 or 18, he'll finish his ninth NFL season with 49 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over 11 appearances.