Rams' Aaron Donald: Limited Session Thursday

Donald (back) was limited at Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Donald has been limited at both of the Rams' practices so far this week after leaving last week's game with a back injury. It is entirely possible that the Rams are holding Donald out as a precaution, but it will be worth checking on his status as the practice week rolls on.

