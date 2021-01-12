Donald (ribs) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Donald suffered this injury during the wild-card win over the Seahawks. The All-Pro defensive lineman is officially considered day-to-day, and head coach Sean McVay said Sunday that he's expected to play in the NFC divisional round against the Packers, per Stu Jackson of the team's official site. Nevertheless, it's worth monitoring as the week progresses because the Rams' defense loses its identity without Donald in the fold.