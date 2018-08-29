Rams' Aaron Donald: Making progress on contract
Coach Sean McVay suggested Tuesday that Donald is close to signing an extension, ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry reports. "Things are heating up," McVay said. "You might see that sooner than later, you know? It could happen. It's exciting. We're very optimistic. Seriously, we are."
There must've been some sort of progress Monday or Tuesday, after McVay said there was no update when he was asked about the same situation Sunday evening. Donald seemingly has no intention of reporting to the team without a new contract in hand, but it sounds like that may happen soon enough to allow for active status Week 1 against the Raiders.
