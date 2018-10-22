Rams' Aaron Donald: Monster game Sunday

Donald posted nine tackles (eight solo), including four sacks, a forced fumble, and a recovered fumble in Sunday's win over San Francisco.

Donald's four sack effort catapulted him to the league-lead in sack on the season. After starting the year off slow, he's racked up eight sacks in the last four weeks and showed why he deserved the giant contract extension he signed prior to the regular season. He'll look to get after Aaron Rodgers in Week 8 as the Rams aim to take down the Packers and stay undefeated.