Rams' Aaron Donald: Nearing extension
Donald is on track to sign an extension before Saturday's preseason game against Oakland, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
Rams general manager Les Snead said last week that the team was close to reaching an agreement with Donald, after locking down Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley during the offseason. While it may already be too late for the star lineman to make an in-game appearance during the preseason, Donald should be able to handle his full workload in Week 1 if he reports to the team within the next 2-3 weeks. He seemingly has no intention to report without a new contract in hand.
More News
-
Rams' Aaron Donald: Getting closer to contract•
-
Rams' Aaron Donald: Not expected to report for camp Tuesday•
-
Rams' Aaron Donald: Placed on Reserve/Did Not Report list•
-
Rams' Aaron Donald: Won't report for start of camp•
-
Rams' Aaron Donald: Won't participate in minicamp•
-
Rams' Aaron Donald: Skips Day 1 of OTAs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Big questions after Week 1
Our trio of experts breaks down five key questions at the start of preseason action.
-
Position Preview: Tight Ends
Catch up with all of our tight end position preview content in one easy place.
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...