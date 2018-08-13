Rams' Aaron Donald: Nearing extension

Donald is on track to sign an extension before Saturday's preseason game against Oakland, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Rams general manager Les Snead said last week that the team was close to reaching an agreement with Donald, after locking down Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley during the offseason. While it may already be too late for the star lineman to make an in-game appearance during the preseason, Donald should be able to handle his full workload in Week 1 if he reports to the team within the next 2-3 weeks. He seemingly has no intention to report without a new contract in hand.