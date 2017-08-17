Rams' Aaron Donald: No end in sight to holdout
Donald's holdout could extend into the regular season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Donald, who's eligible for an extension, instead had his fifth-year option exercised by the Rams in April. Among his accolades across three NFL seasons, he was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2014 and landed first-team All-Pro nods in both of the past two campaigns. Currently, the two parties are waiting for the other to blink, but per one of Schefter's sources Donald seems willing to miss the entire year in search of a new deal. Without their mainstay nose tackle, the Rams could struggle to put heat on opposing quarterback's in new defensive coordinator Wade Phillip's scheme.
More News
-
Rams' Aaron Donald: Officially holding out•
-
Rams' Aaron Donald: Locked in for fifth season with option•
-
Rams' Aaron Donald: Finishes 2016 as top interior defender•
-
Rams' Aaron Donald: Picks up two sacks against Carolina•
-
Rams' Aaron Donald: Shows life against Cardinals•
-
Rams' Aaron Donald: Big day in loss•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Review our 0.5 PPR mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff just completed a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and you review and critique...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammy Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No....
-
Running Back Tiers 3.0
Leonard Fournette has a foot issue that has the Jaguars keeping him shelved. It might have...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's not practicing and his Fantasy Football stock keeps sliding. See how he measures...
-
Johnson vs. Bell for the No. 1 pick
David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell are considered the two best choices for the No. 1 overall pick....