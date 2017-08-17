Rams' Aaron Donald: No end in sight to holdout

Donald's holdout could extend into the regular season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Donald, who's eligible for an extension, instead had his fifth-year option exercised by the Rams in April. Among his accolades across three NFL seasons, he was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2014 and landed first-team All-Pro nods in both of the past two campaigns. Currently, the two parties are waiting for the other to blink, but per one of Schefter's sources Donald seems willing to miss the entire year in search of a new deal. Without their mainstay nose tackle, the Rams could struggle to put heat on opposing quarterback's in new defensive coordinator Wade Phillip's scheme.