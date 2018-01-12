Rams' Aaron Donald: No timeline for long-term deal

Donald re-signing a long-term contract is a major priority for the Rams, but general manager Les Snead said there currently isn't a timeline for when the deal will be inked, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Snead also noted Donald's contract negotiations aren't the team's first priority this offseason, but locking up the star interior lineman is easily the most important roster move the general manager will make between now and Week 1 of 2018. The Rams have a number of key free agents to deal with during the offseason, and Donald does have a $6.9 million, fifth-year option in place. However, it's almost a guarantee that his next contract will make him the highest-paid defensive player in the league, and it's something Donald will want to come to fruition sooner than later. At this stage of the game, his status as an elite fantasy asset remains intact, but it's a situation to monitor if the negotiations -- or a lack thereof -- linger into the summer.