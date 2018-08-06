Rams' Aaron Donald: Not expected to report for camp Tuesday
Sean McVay said "I'd be surprised" when asked if Aaron Donald would report to practice by Tuesday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
Donald, who currently resides on the Reseve/Did Not Report list, stands to miss his deadline to earn an accrued season if he does not report by Tuesday. It's no surprise that Donald will continue to hold out, and it's conceivable that the four-time Pro Bowler could skip the entire preseason. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Donald is searching for a contract extension and hefty payout. Until 2017's Defensive Player of the Year shows up to camp, Ethan Westbrooks and Tanzel Smart will benefit from increase first-team reps.
