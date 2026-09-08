Donald won't travel to Melbourne, Australia and will be inactive Thursday for the Rams' season opener versus the 49ers, Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport of ESPN reports.

Though he worked out with the Rams for much of training camp before officially re-signing with the franchise on a one-year, $20 million deal Aug. 30, Donald will still need more time to regain full conditioning as he makes his return from a two-year retirement. After Thursday's game, the Rams will benefit from an extended break before their Week 2 matchup with the Giants in a Monday night game Sept. 21. Donald would seem to have strong odds of being available for that contest in what would mark the star defensive tackle's first NFL action since Jan. 14, 2024.