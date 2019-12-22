Play

Rams' Aaron Donald: Notches 1.5 sacks in loss

Donald logged three tackles (one solo) and 1.5 sacks in Saturday's 34-31 loss to the 49ers.

Donald has exactly 1.5 sacks in three of his past four games and now sits at 12.5 on the year. The number is the second-highest total of his career, and he'll attempt to add to it Week 17 against Arizona.

