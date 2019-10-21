Rams' Aaron Donald: Notches fourth sack

Donald registered two solo takcles, a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 37-10 win over the Falcons.

Donald continues to be a pass-rushing menace, but he's going to fall well short of the 20 sacks he recorded last year, as Donald has just four sacks so far. Drawing plenty of double teams is one of the main reasons he's seeing regression in his sack total, along with how his 2018 total was simply monstrous. Donald has a good shot to add to his total in Week 8 against the Bengals, as Andy Dalton has been dropped 24 times in seven games.

