Donald registered six tackles (two solo), two sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Donald managed to double his sack total on the season, including a strip sack of Cooper Rush in the first quarter that was recovered by Dallas. Rush got sacked by Donald again in the second quarter, cementing the best performance of the season so far for the star defensive tackle. The struggling Panthers come to town in Week 6, and with starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) likely out, Donald could be in line for another strong performance.