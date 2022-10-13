Donald was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a foot injury.
Donald is tending to the injury following his two-sack performance in a loss to the Cowboys on Sunday, though it's unclear exactly when the foot issue surfaced. According to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, Rams head coach Sean McVay said that the team would "be smart" with the star defensive tackle during practice this week, but the injury isn't expected to affect Donald's status for this Sunday's matchup with Carolina. Donald has recorded 21 tackles, four sacks, a fumble recovery and one forced fumble over the first five games of the season.