Rams' Aaron Donald: Officially holding out
Donald did not show up for the first day of training camp on Friday, which signals that he has decided to hold out in hopes for a new contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Rams formally picked up the fifth-year option on Donald's rookie year in April. Since arriving in the league the the defensive tackle has emerged as arguably one of the best players at his position in the league. Thus, agreeing to terms on a new deal remains a priority for both parties. The 26-year-old is currently set to take home a base salary of $1.8 million in 2017, which ranks him 43rd among his peers at that position. The situation will need to be monitored going forward.
