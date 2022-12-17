Donald (ankle) will not play in Monday's matchup against the Packers, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Although the Rams a non-contenders at this point in the season, head coach Sean McVay indicated Donald was not being shut down. However, they are certainly going to err on the side of caution with their start defensive lineman if his health is not up to par. As a result, he will be sitting out the team's Week 15 game in Green Bay. In his absence, Michael Hoecht and Larrell Murchison figure to see increased snaps.