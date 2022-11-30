Donald (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Seahawks but isn't expected to require surgery and will be considered week-to-week, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Rams have gone from adding insult to injury back to adding more and more injuries. There's not much left of last year's Super Bowl championship roster, at least in terms of the top players, as the team heads into December with no realistic shot at a postseason appearance. Donald has only been ruled out for one week so far with the high-ankle sprain, but there's not much reason for the Rams to rush him back as the month progresses. The star defensive lineman's upcoming absence Week 13 will be the first of his nine-year career for injury-related reasons.