Rams' Aaron Donald: Placed on did not report list

Donald was officially placed on the reserve/did not report list on Friday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Donald's absence from camp comes as no surprise as it was previously reported that he would skip the beginning of camp as he negotiates for a contract extension. It's unclear how long Donald will hold out for, but it isn't expected to impact his status for the regular season at this point. Look for Ethan Westbrooks or Tanzel Smart to get some extra reps with the first-team defense while Donald is absent.