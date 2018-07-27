Rams' Aaron Donald: Placed on Reserve/Did Not Report list
Donald was officially placed on the Reserve/Did Not Report list Friday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Donald's absence from camp comes as no surprise, as it was previously reported that he wouldn't report while he angles for a contract extension. It's unclear how long Donald will hold out, but it isn't expected to impact his status for the regular season at this point. Look for Ethan Westbrooks or Tanzel Smart to get some extra reps with the first-team defense while Donald is absent.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...
-
Draft to stream QBs
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite four quarterbacks to draft for streaming