Rams' Aaron Donald: Placed on Reserve/Did Not Report list

Donald was officially placed on the Reserve/Did Not Report list Friday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Donald's absence from camp comes as no surprise, as it was previously reported that he wouldn't report while he angles for a contract extension. It's unclear how long Donald will hold out, but it isn't expected to impact his status for the regular season at this point. Look for Ethan Westbrooks or Tanzel Smart to get some extra reps with the first-team defense while Donald is absent.