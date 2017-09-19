Rams' Aaron Donald: Plays 68 percent of snaps
Donald had two tackles (one tackle for loss) and a quarterback hit in Sunday's loss to the Redskins.
Donald played 48 of 71 snaps in his return to action, second only to Michael Brockers' 51 on the Rams' defensive line. The 26-year-old looked a bit rusty and was unable to take advantage of one-on-one opportunities, but that's not altogether surprising after holding out the entirety of training camp. Donald will have a quick turnaround this week as the Rams face the 49ers on Thursday night.
