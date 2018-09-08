Rams' Aaron Donald: Promoted to active roster

Donald was promoted to the Rams' active roster Saturday.

The move was expected, given that Donald needed to be promoted to the active roster by Saturday afternoon to be eligible for Monday's season opener against the Raiders. It remains to be seen whether Donald will be able to handle his full workload after a lengthy training camp holdout, but the 27-year-old star lineman will certainly suit up Sunday.

