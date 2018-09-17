Rams' Aaron Donald: Quiet through two weeks

Donald has recorded just two solo tackles -- five total -- without a sack through the first two games of the 2018 season.

Sometimes real-world dominance doesn't translate to fantasy greatness, so while Donald's slow start to the campaign is discouraging, it's difficult to envision him posting such pedestrian numbers over the long haul. Patience is all but guaranteed to be a virtual virtue with the three-time All Pro defensive lineman.

