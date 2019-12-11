Play

Rams' Aaron Donald: Racking up sacks

Donald accumulated two tackles (one solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 28-12 win over Seattle.

Donald has been absolutely dominant in his last eight games, racking up 10 sacks in that span. He moved his season totals to 40 tackles (26 solo) and two fumble recoveries through 13 games. The 28-year-old will face a tough matchup for Week 15 against a strong Dallas offensive line.

